Navi Mumbai: BJP MLA demands an extension to submit objections, suggestions on development plan

Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh naik demanded extension of the deadline to submit objections and suggestions for at least 60 days on the city's development plan (2018-38) during his weekly meetng with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) chief.

A large number of former corporator were also present during the meeting held early this week at civic headquarters in Belapur.

"The civic body prepared a development plan for the next 20 years and has also invited objections and suggestions from the citizens. However, the majority of the citizens are unaware of the provisions in plan," Naik said.

Hence, he has requested the extension and further added that it is important that the residents take an equal part in the development planning. He claimed that the civic chief assured him to look into the demand.