Navi Mumbai: BJP leader, former corporator raise pathetic condition of Kharghar subway before CIDCO

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 06:48 PM IST
Photo: File Image

The subway connecting Kharghar railway station to Belapada village and different sectors of Kharghar node is in a dangerous condition. The issue was raised before the CIDCO administration by former corporator Shatrughan Kakde and BJP Kharghar unit President Brijesh Patel.

Patel said that every year, water accumulates and big potholes develop in hardly 50 meters stretch of the subway.

“While a little repair work is carried out, a concrete step was never taken to solve the issue permanently,” said Patel.

The small subway under the Sion-Panvel highway connects Kharghar railway station to Belpada village and sectors 5,6, 21, Tata Cancer Hospital and Taloja.

Patel and former Kakde submitted letters to the CIDCO Executive Engineer to take permanent measures in this regard.

