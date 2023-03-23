 Navi Mumbai: Bike rally against city airport today
The Maha Vikas Aghadi, Naina Utkarsh Samiti, Navi Mumbai 95 Villages, Naina, and other Project Affected Committees have organised the rally from Panvel to CIDCO Bhavan. The farmers alleged that they have been cheated by the government and CIDCO.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai International Airport | Representative Image

A large number of NAINA Project-affected farmers will take out a motorcycle rally on March 23, 2023, to protest against Navi Mumbai International Airport Influence Area (NAINA). The farmers from Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Uran, Pen, and Khalapur talukas will participate in the morcha.

article-image

