Navi Mumbai: Bike rally against city airport today

A large number of NAINA Project-affected farmers will take out a motorcycle rally on March 23, 2023, to protest against Navi Mumbai International Airport Influence Area (NAINA). The farmers from Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Uran, Pen, and Khalapur talukas will participate in the morcha.
