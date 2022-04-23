Navi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth and JSM sign MoU to work on students’ skill upgradation

Bharati Vidyapeeth's Institute of Management Studies and Research (BVIMSR), Navi Mumbai and Janta Shikshan Mandal (JSM), Alibag signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop on academic excellence in teaching and skill upgradation of students to improve their employability. The agreement was signed on April 18 at JSM campus.

Advocate Gautam Patil, Chairman, JSM, welcomed the BVIMSR team and expressed his long-awaited wish to collaborate with a reputable institute such as BVIMSR to develop academic excellence in teaching and skill upgradation of students. “Now, only a degree cannot bring a good job. Apart from degrees, there is a need for upgradation of skills among students,” said Patil.

He praised Bharati Vidyapeeth's quality education. “I hope the quality education of BVIMSR will help students and faculty members in semi-rural regions like Alibag,”said Patil.

Dr. Anil Patil, Principal, JSM, briefed the audience on the finer elements of the MoU that are mutually agreed upon by both parties. Dr. Anjali Kalse- Director, BVIMSR, Navi Mumbai expressed that the MoU would benefit students and faculty members of both the Institute for professional development.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:59 AM IST