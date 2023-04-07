 Navi Mumbai: Belapur ward and traffic unit take action against 100 vehicles over illegal parking
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Belapur ward and traffic unit take action against 100 vehicles over illegal parking

Navi Mumbai: Belapur ward and traffic unit take action against 100 vehicles over illegal parking

In the past too, NMMC and the traffic unit had taken action against such motorists.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative | Pixabay

The Belapur ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) along with the traffic unit of Belapur took action against 100 vehicles for parking in the no-parking area. The action has been taken following complaints from residents.

Belapur Assistant Commissioner Shashikant Tandel informed that they have been receiving complaints from residents of Seawoods that vehicles are parked in residential lanes and no parking areas by visitors at Nexus Mall in Seawoods. “We have taken action against 95 two-wheelers and 5 four-wheelers,” said Tandel.

There are residential areas adjacent to the mall and visitors park their vehicles near residential areas to avoid parking charges inside the mall and facilitate easy exit from the area.

In the past too, NMMC and the traffic unit had taken action against such motorists.

Read Also
Mumbai: Vile Parle bridge to be shut for few hours post midnight till April 26
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Belapur ward and traffic unit take action against 100 vehicles over illegal parking

Navi Mumbai: Belapur ward and traffic unit take action against 100 vehicles over illegal parking

WATCH: BMC razes illegal film studios in Mumbai's Madh-Marve area

WATCH: BMC razes illegal film studios in Mumbai's Madh-Marve area

Mumbai: Vile Parle bridge to be shut for few hours post midnight till April 26

Mumbai: Vile Parle bridge to be shut for few hours post midnight till April 26

Navi Mumbai: BJP observes foundation day of party in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: BJP observes foundation day of party in Panvel

Thane: 9-year-old girl's body found in building's water tank days after she goes missing

Thane: 9-year-old girl's body found in building's water tank days after she goes missing