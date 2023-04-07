Navi Mumbai: Belapur ward and traffic unit take action against 100 vehicles over illegal parking

Representative | Pixabay

The Belapur ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) along with the traffic unit of Belapur took action against 100 vehicles for parking in the no-parking area. The action has been taken following complaints from residents.

Belapur Assistant Commissioner Shashikant Tandel informed that they have been receiving complaints from residents of Seawoods that vehicles are parked in residential lanes and no parking areas by visitors at Nexus Mall in Seawoods. “We have taken action against 95 two-wheelers and 5 four-wheelers,” said Tandel.

There are residential areas adjacent to the mall and visitors park their vehicles near residential areas to avoid parking charges inside the mall and facilitate easy exit from the area.

In the past too, NMMC and the traffic unit had taken action against such motorists.