Navi Mumbai: Basav Seva Pratishthan celebrates Basav Jayanti

Basav Seva Pratishthan celebrated Basav Jayanti with great enthusiasm on Sunday in Vashi. On the occasion, Commissioner of GST Dr. Ramesh Bhume was present as the chief guest.

Dr. Bhume said that the work of Basavaseva Pratishthan is very inspiring for the new generation. He promised to continue his social work and support the prastishthan. During the event some of the eminent personalities of the Lingayat community like Rajendra Bidve, Entrepreneur and Guide of Basav Seva Pratishthan, President Irfa Kotiwale, Ashok Chincholikar were present.

Earlier, the program was started with Basav Vachan which was followed by Basav Bhajan. The Bhajan was presented by the team of Kiran Kamat and Rahimane. The event was hosted by Gorakh Shikhare. Special efforts were made by Sudarshan Bidve, Basavaraj Dadge, Anil Chilarge, Shivling Thigale, Chandrakant Shikhare, Shivsharan Sakhare, Sujata Vichanrukar, Puja Shikre and Kashinath Hegde to make this event a success.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:24 AM IST