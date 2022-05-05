Navi Mumbai: Bar raided in Vashi, 18 staff, including 12 waitresses held

The Crime Branch and Vashi Police jointly raided Madhuban ladies bar in Vashi at midnight on Monday and arrested a total of 18 people including 12 female waitresses.

During the raid, police found women waitresses making obscene gestures with the customers.

Acting on a tip-off, Unit 3 of the crime branch of Navi Mumbai police conducted the raid at Madhuban Bar located in sector 17 in Vashi.

“Women waitresses were involved in obscene activity including making gestures while loud music was being played,” said an official from the crime branch.

Upon raiding, police arrested a total of 18 people, including 12 female waitresses, the bar manager, and a waiter. A case under section 294 has been registered against them at Vashi police station.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 06:12 PM IST