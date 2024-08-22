Navi Mumbai: Banker On Run For Cheating Policemen Traced By MNS, Escapes Police Again | Representative Image

A banker on the run for months after cheating three policemen of Rs2.31 crore was traced on Wednesday by the office bearers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The party workers informed the Navi Mumbai control room, but the accused, Ramakant Parida, again managed to give police the slip.

In April, after a delay of two months, Nerul police had registered a case against Parida and his family for cheating three cops on the pretext of a land deal. The FIR was registered against Parida, his wife and two daughters, following which Parida absconded.

Sanjay Patil, the office bearer of MNS, and his colleagues – Sanket Vaskar, Nitin Bhavsar and Sandesh Surve – who were aware of the case, saw Parida in a building at Sanpada village. After verifying that he was the same man, they called 112 to inform the police. The police patrol team took Parida to Sanpada police station and he was made to sit on the floor while officials continued with their routine work, when the banker fled again.

However, Sanpada police officials said that Parida was not wanted in any case registered with them. “He was wanted in a case with Nerul police but no one from there came to take his custody, so he probably left. As he was not arrested, nor was he going to be arrested by us, it can’t be said that he fled,” a police officer said.

The FIR against Parida was registered by constable Sundar Singh Thakur for cheating him of Rs1.17 crore. Thakur and his two colleagues had met the banker in 2021 and in the course of their friendship, they were offered land in Khalapur at a cheap rate. The deal never happened, but the policemen are still paying loan instalments.

Meanwhile, an official from Nerul police station has said that they were not informed about Parida being caught by Sanapada police. "We had been looking for this accused in other states. If only we would have been informed on time, we could have nabbed him" the officer added.