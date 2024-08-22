 Navi Mumbai: Banker On Run For Cheating Policemen Traced By MNS, Escapes Police Again
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Banker On Run For Cheating Policemen Traced By MNS, Escapes Police Again

Navi Mumbai: Banker On Run For Cheating Policemen Traced By MNS, Escapes Police Again

MNS workers get their hands on him after 4 months; cops loosen hold over jurisdiction

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 05:23 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Banker On Run For Cheating Policemen Traced By MNS, Escapes Police Again | Representative Image

A banker on the run for months after cheating three policemen of Rs2.31 crore was traced on Wednesday by the office bearers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The party workers informed the Navi Mumbai control room, but the accused, Ramakant Parida, again managed to give police the slip.

In April, after a delay of two months, Nerul police had registered a case against Parida and his family for cheating three cops on the pretext of a land deal. The FIR was registered against Parida, his wife and two daughters, following which Parida absconded. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Launches New Housing Scheme Offering 902 Flat On Janmashtami; Check Details Here
article-image

Sanjay Patil, the office bearer of MNS, and his colleagues – Sanket Vaskar, Nitin Bhavsar and Sandesh Surve – who were aware of the case, saw Parida in a building at Sanpada village. After verifying that he was the same man, they called 112 to inform the police. The police patrol team took Parida to Sanpada police station and he was made to sit on the floor while officials continued with their routine work, when the banker fled again.

However, Sanpada police officials said that Parida was not wanted in any case registered with them. “He was wanted in a case with Nerul police but no one from there came to take his custody, so he probably left. As he was not arrested, nor was he going to be arrested by us, it can’t be said that he fled,” a police officer said.

FPJ Shorts
UGC-NET June 2024: Complete Checklist For Candidates Appearing In August-September CBT Exam
UGC-NET June 2024: Complete Checklist For Candidates Appearing In August-September CBT Exam
Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection Rates
Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection Rates
Bombay HC Highlights Basic Probe Tenets Usually Not Followed In Crime Against Women In Public Disrobing Case
Bombay HC Highlights Basic Probe Tenets Usually Not Followed In Crime Against Women In Public Disrobing Case
Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Thief Arrested For Stealing Silver Worth ₹13,000 From Police Quarters In Mahim
Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Thief Arrested For Stealing Silver Worth ₹13,000 From Police Quarters In Mahim

The FIR against Parida was registered by constable Sundar Singh Thakur for cheating him of Rs1.17 crore. Thakur and his two colleagues had met the banker in 2021 and in the course of their friendship, they were offered land in Khalapur at a cheap rate. The deal never happened, but the policemen are still paying loan instalments.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Zilla Congress Requests NMMC To Conduct Thorough Security Survey Of Schools Following...
article-image

Meanwhile, an official from Nerul police station has said that they were not informed about Parida being caught by Sanapada police. "We had been looking for this accused in other states. If only we would have been informed on time, we could have nabbed him" the officer added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Protest By Wet Lease Bus Drivers Disrupts Operations At Deonar Depot Continues For Day 2

Mumbai: Protest By Wet Lease Bus Drivers Disrupts Operations At Deonar Depot Continues For Day 2

Navi Mumbai: Banker On Run For Cheating Policemen Traced By MNS, Escapes Police Again

Navi Mumbai: Banker On Run For Cheating Policemen Traced By MNS, Escapes Police Again

'Badlapur Protest Politically Motivated,' Says CM Eknath Shinde, Calls For Justice In Assault Case

'Badlapur Protest Politically Motivated,' Says CM Eknath Shinde, Calls For Justice In Assault Case

'Dedicated Police For Women, Child Protection Need Of The Hour': MSCPCR

'Dedicated Police For Women, Child Protection Need Of The Hour': MSCPCR

FPJ Dialogue: 'MVA Will Corner 80 Defectors,' Says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan

FPJ Dialogue: 'MVA Will Corner 80 Defectors,' Says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan