Navi Mumbai: Banker gets obscene video of wife from family vacation; cops probe hotel video filming racket

A 48-year-old banker from Vashi was left shocked when he received a video message from an unknown number. The video was of his wife in a private situation.

The blackmailer then told the banker that he has 850 such videos and that if he does not pay money to him, he would leak those videos on social media. The victim suspected that the video could have been taken during one of the holidays stays that he would go on with his family.

The police are probing if this is a racket wherein spycams are used in hotel rooms to make obscene videos to blackmail people later.

According to the Vashi police, while the victim works as a Zonal Manager in Vashi, his wife and two children stay in Pune. During school holidays, the victim would often visit different tourist places across the country with his family. On April 19, the victim received a phone call from an unknown WhatsApp number.