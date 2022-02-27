Navi Mumbai: Bank clerk looses Rs 45.90 lakh to her social media 'friend' who claimed of sending gift parcel

A 48-year-old Navi Mumbai based bank clerk lost Rs 45.90 lakh after her social media 'friend' induced her to pay money in order to claim a gift parcel which he was sending from abroad.



According to the Nerul police, on December 13 last year, when the victim was at work, she received a message from an unknown international number. "The person identified himself as Dr Garlin, a gynecologist from the United Kingdom.



The two then got into friendship and began communicating regularly. The accused told the victim that he would be sending a gift for her birthday. On December 20, the victim received a call from a woman who claimed to be calling from Delhi customs and informed the victim that a parcel of hers which contained UK currency, ornaments and gift had arrived from the UK, the police said.



"Till December 31, the victim ended up paying Rs 45.90 lakh in different bank accounts provided by the accused persons, in order to claim the parcel. The accused kept demanding for more money and when the victim showed incapacity to pay further, she was threatened of facing arrest by the customs department. The victim then informed her relatives about her ordeal and realised that she had been duped," said a police officer.



The victim later approached the police and got a criminal offence registered under sections 34 (common intention), 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:30 PM IST