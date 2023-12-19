Navi Mumbai: Bangladeshi Man Held By Panvel Police For Helping 2 Others Enter India Illegally Turns Out To Be Wife's Murderer

Mumbai Crime: Panvel Police Arrest Man For Assisting Illegal Immigration Of Bangladeshi Nationals, Suspected in Wife's Murder | Representational Image

Panvel police have arrested a person for allegedly helping some people immigrate illegally into India. According to police, Rubel Anumiya Shikder, 29, helped some people cross the border and facilitated their stay arrangement at Sector 1, Karanjade. Rubel is also accused in his wife's murder in Bangladesh and was absconding.

Details of case

On getting a tip-off the police arrested Aminur Rasool Sheikh, 41; Ibad Aminur Sheikh, 21 and Kohinoor Aminur Sheikh, 36, original residents of Naundahi district in Bangladesh, and illegally staying in Panvel since almost a year.

During interrogation, the trio told the police that Rubel, an original resident of Nadail district in Bangladesh, and currently staying at Ahmedabad, helped them cross the border and settle down in Panvel.

Rubel also accused of killing wife

Police also said that Rubel is accused of killing his wife Rozina Khanum and is absconding from Bangladesh. On investigating further, the police learnt that Rubel has jumped the sentencing for murder and instead crossed over to India where he is staying for the past one year.

A case has been registered against Rubel under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and he will be extradited to Bangladesh at the earliest.