Navi Mumbai: Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial in Airoli to be ready by December 6, says Eknath Shinde

A memorial for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar being built on a 1.5 acre plot in Airoli in Navi Mumbai will be ready by December 6, the legendary social reformer and jurist's death anniversary, observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday.

Shinde, who is the guardian minister of Thane district, and Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar reviewed the progress of work during a site visit.

The memorial will have halls for programmes, a library, a photograph gallery etc, Navi Mumbai civic officials said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:10 AM IST