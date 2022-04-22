Navi Mumbai: Awareness rally held for students entering class one

Navi Mumbai: School number 42 of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) took out an awareness rally for students entering in class one in the next academic year. Teachers and students of kindergarten took part in the rally.

The rally was taken out under the guidance of school principal Khushal Chaudhary. The purpose of the awareness was to inform children to understand the value of education and their small achievement in the career. “Though they are very small kids, it is important to understand the value of education,” said Chaudhary.

Former corporator Ghanshyam Madhavi and school committee chairperson Rekha Kamble, as well as parents, were present in large numbers.

During the rally the teachers also tested students' knowledge. “The tests were conducted on students' physical, intellectual, social and emotional, language development and pre-calculation readiness,” said another teacher of the school. “If any student fails in the tests, the teachers of the student will have to visit students’ homes and assist them in studying,” said Chaudhary.

Senior Teacher Sanjay More, Prakash Madhavi, Madhura Shedge, Samiksha Lot, Atmaram Agare, Baban Darekar, Kishore Kanade and all the other teachers worked hard for the success of the rally.

