Navi Mumbai: AUHU book four for making minors do odd work in shops

The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AUHU) of Navi Mumbai police rescued three minors in Khandeshwar from two shops and registered an FIR against four persons. Owners of a sweet shop and a scrap dealers were booked for allegedly making them do odd works at their shops. The three minor children rescued are 14 to 17 years old.

Based on the information, a team of AUHU carried out a raid at a sweet and dairy shop at Haware building in sector 9 in Khandeshwar and found a 17 years old minor boy was employed. The minor boy was made to work odd jobs by the owner of the shop.

Police said that during the raid, they noticed a scrape paper shop too had minor children working. “When we enquired, we found that the minor children were 14 and 15 years old,” said an official from AUHU. He added that they book four persons from both shops and rescued the minor children.

The shop owners booked were identified as Shantilal Chhaganlalji Gujar, 34, and Dilip Chhaganlalji Gujar, 32 years, both are residents of the Khanda colony and natives of Udaipur in Rajasthan. They were running the dairy and sweet mart. Another two booked from the paper scrape shop were identified as Balaram Kaluji Patel, 38, and Bhagwati Lal Meghaji Patel, 38 years, both are residents of Khanda Colony.

A case has been registered against them at Khandeshwar police station under Sections 75, and 79 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and 3, and 3 (a) of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 and section 34 of IPC.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:04 PM IST