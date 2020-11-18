Navi Mumbai: At least 15, including driver, injured after private bus crashes into subway in Kamothe

At least 15 persons including the bus driver injured after a private bus coming from Kolhapur hit the subway in Kamothe near Kharghar toll plaza on Wednesday morning. Police said that the accident took place after the driver lost control over the bus. While passengers received minor injuries, the driver injured severely.

Shankar Kamble, 45, the bus driver received grievous injuries and his condition is said to be critical. Police said that he was struct at his seat, and he could have been pulled out with the help of fire brigade personnel.

The accident occurred around 6 am when the bus was coming from Kolhapur hit the subway over the Sion-Panvel highway in Kamothe near Kharghar toll plaza.

A senior police official from Kamothe police station said that around 40 passengers were travelling in the bus when it met with the accident.

“It seems that the driver lost control over the bus due to high speed and it crashed with the subway,” said the official.

He added that the impact of the accident was so high that the driver area of the bus was damaged.

All the injured have been admitted in MGM Hospital in Kamothe. “Apart from the bus driver, a few passengers received minor injuries and others escaped unhurt,” said the official.

He added that the bus was on the way to Ulhasnagar.