Navi Mumbai: APMC Traders Smartly Unite To Nab Serial Pickpocket Targeting Market In Vashi

In a cinematic style, with coordinated networking, a group of traders successfully nabbed a wanted accused who had been troubling the traders in APMC market since a month by snatching cash from their pockets by keeping them busy in an argument.

The accused identified as Nawaz Sajauddin Mehroof Khaiyyad (36), a resident of Mumbra who had targeted five APMC market traders in last one month, was nabbed on July 21 by a group of traders and handed over to APMC police. On July 11, a fruit trader, Mohammad Tanzeem Rahi who was going back home after the day’s business with the money he earned in his pocket, a man who was passing by, made Rahi fall by putting his leg in between.

Rahi and the man got into an argument and during the same, the man managed to flick the money from the pocket of Rahi and fled. “I realized the money was gone only later when I was at a tea shop. When I discussed this with another friend, he told me that a cctv footage was taking rounds wherein in a similar way, another trader of apmc was robbed. When I saw the footage, I identified the man. The message was passed among the various groups of traders about this man who was targeting apmc traders and making away with the cash that they earned throughout the day,” Rahi said.

Watch the modus operandi of the accused captured in CCTV footage.

The APMC traders were alerted an aware about the accused through various whatsapp groups. On July 21, another trader was targeted similarly when the alert trader held his hand. The accused who realised that he was caught, ran into an autorickshaw and fled. The trader, immediately alerted the other traders and gave details of the auto rickshaw in which he was fleeing and alerted the police as well. A group of traders then chased the auto rickshaw and pulled the accused out and handed him over to the police.

“We have nabbed the accused and is in our custody till Wednesday. We would be searching his house for recovery of cash. As of now, we know of five cases that he committed in similar way in the market. A total of Rs 98,400 was stolen by him from the five men. He claims that he was jobless and hence he started this since a month. We are yet to find any similar case registered against him anywhere else. He is also an alcohol addict and has spent most of the money in drinking,” assistant police inspector Navnath Sul from APMC police station said.

The police are also investigating the role of the auto driver who rode the auto for the accused. As of now, the auto driver is not arrested.