e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: APMC traders oppose 5% GST on unregistered brands, say it will lead to inflation

The Grain, Rice and Oilseeds Merchants’ Association (GROMA) is in touch with trade associations in other states to oppose the move.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Traders at the Grain market of Agriculture Produce Market Committee Mumbai (APMC) in Vashi have opposed the move of imposing a 5% GST on unregistered brands. They said that the decision will impact the small traders and finally end-users like common people. It will push the inflation further which is already high.

The Grain, Rice and Oilseeds Merchants’ Association (GROMA) is in touch with trade associations in other states to oppose the move.

Last week, a group of ministers (GoM) reviewing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates decided to remove an exemption for packaged food items, if sold under unregistered brands. Now, these items will attract a 5% GST like branded food items.

Bhimji Bhanushali, secretary of GROMA, Navi Mumbai, said that the decision will impact severely on small traders and common people.

“The decision will be directed to poor people as almost all food items, especially grains will see at least 5 per cent raise,” said Bhanushali, adding that the majority of the food grains are bought by the middle class and economically weaker sections are unregistered brands.

“Around 360 market yards in Maharashtra will hold a meeting and if required, we will close the market to oppose the move,” said Bhanushali.

Similarly, Shankar Thakkar, National President of Edible Oil Traders’ Association (EOTA) and President of the Mumbai region of Federation of All India Traders said that the decision has come at a time when the whole country is reeling under inflation and it will push the inflation even more. “We strongly oppose the decision,” said Thakkar.

According to Thakkar, former finance minister late Arun Jaitley had given a complete exemption to non-branded cereals and pulses by including them in essential things.

“The decision will establish the monopoly of big marketing companies or corporations with their power money. Small traders with less than Rs 40 lakh will be wiped out,” said Thakkar.

Small traders who cater to customers from cities to small villages will no longer survive and this will impact common people living on limited incomes.

“This provision of GST on non-branded items will create more unemployment and end-users will have to face monopoly in the form of double price of the same products,” Thakkar added.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Trader loses Rs 17.37 lakh to cyber fraudster without sharing any details
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: APMC traders oppose 5% GST on unregistered brands, say it will lead to inflation

RECENT STORIES

Young lawyers should accept judgeship whenever offered: Justice SS Shinde in his farewell speech

Young lawyers should accept judgeship whenever offered: Justice SS Shinde in his farewell speech

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Big setback to Congress as Bhai Jagtap loses

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Big setback to Congress as Bhai Jagtap loses

Maharashtra MLC polls: First result out, BJP's Ram Shinde, NCP's Eknath Khadse win; click here to...

Maharashtra MLC polls: First result out, BJP's Ram Shinde, NCP's Eknath Khadse win; click here to...

As monsoon arrives, Mumbai breathes fresh air

As monsoon arrives, Mumbai breathes fresh air

Navi Mumbai: Water supply to improve in CIDCO nodes with 30 MLD additional water from Hetawane dam

Navi Mumbai: Water supply to improve in CIDCO nodes with 30 MLD additional water from Hetawane dam