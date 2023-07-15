Navi Mumbai: APMC Police Nabs Manager & Waiters For Indulging In Obscene Activities To Attract Customers

The APMC Police detained 17 persons including 12 waitresses after a raid at the Sai Sarang (Heaven Six) Bar and Restaurant in APMC Sector-19C early this week. | Representative Image

The APMC Police detained 17 persons including 12 waitresses after a raid at the Sai Sarang (Heaven Six) Bar and Restaurant in APMC Sector-19C early this week. The waitresses were allegedly involved in obscene gestures to attract customers to the bar.

Based on an information received, a team of the APMC police carried out the raid on Tuesday night and found out that the waitresses were involved in the illegal activity. A total of 12 waitresses, one manager, and four waiters were detained.

Subsequently, the Police registered a case against a total of 17 persons, including bar manager Kumaraswamy Gowda(44), four waiters, and twelve waitresses. All of them have been detained for further investigation.

Read Also Contempt Plea Against Dance Bar is a PIL, Says Supreme Court

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)