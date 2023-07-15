Navi Mumbai: APMC Police Nabs Manager & Waiters For Indulging In Obscene Activities To Attract Customers

The APMC Police detained 17 persons including 12 waitresses after a raid at the Sai Sarang (Heaven Six) Bar and Restaurant in APMC Sector-19C early this week. The waitresses were allegedly involved in obscene gestures to attract customers to the bar.
Based on an information received, a team of the APMC police carried out the raid on Tuesday night and found out that the waitresses were involved in the illegal activity. A total of 12 waitresses, one manager, and four waiters were detained.
Subsequently, the Police registered a case against a total of 17 persons, including bar manager Kumaraswamy Gowda(44), four waiters, and twelve waitresses. All of them have been detained for further investigation.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)