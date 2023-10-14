Navi Mumbai: APMC Police Bust Gang Conning People Via Cheap US Dollar Bait

Representative image

Navi Mumbai: The APMC Police has successfully busted a gang of fraudsters who were involved in a scam related to offering US dollars at low prices.

They managed to apprehend eight members of this gang and recover various items from their possession, including 15 mobile phones, ₹3000 in cash, and a bundle of paper on which US dollars were printed.

Rising trend of people falling for fake dollar scams

According to police sources, there has been a growing trend of people falling victim to this scam over the past few months. The fraudsters would typically identify their targets at tea or paan stalls, lure them through their talks in the APMC area, and then offer to sell US dollars at a lower price. They would use the excuse of a fake police presence to hand over a bundle of paper instead of actual US dollars and then flee the scene.

Catching this gang was a significant challenge for the police. However, thanks to the intelligence gathered by police constable Santosh Watkar of the APMC police station, they received information about one member of the gang planning to visit the MAFCO market.

APMC police arrest gang members

As a result, the APMC police team set up a trap and successfully apprehended one of the accused. Subsequently, the police were able to arrest the following individuals: Mohammad Rahul Luqman Sheikh,33, Ismail Aizul Sheikh,35, Mohammad Shahid Abdul Barik Sheikh, 32, Javed Ashfaq Khan, 38, Bablu Manjur Sheikh, 38, Mohammad Mufazul Hasmuddin Sheikh,38, Shebud Saifuddin Haji Shaikh, 31, and Mohammad Habib Malik Shaikh,32. Along with the arrests, they seized 15 mobile phones, a bundle of fake US dollars, and 3000 rupees in cash.

The accused have reportedly admitted to carrying out similar scams in both Navi Mumbai and within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police.

