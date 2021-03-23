Navi Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau nabs MSEDCL engineer for accepting bribe

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of Navi Mumbai unit arrested an executive engineer of MSEDCL to for allegedly accepting Rs 15,000 bribe early this week. The government official had allegedly demanded money to give the work compliance report for an installation of a transformer.

According to the official from ACB, the complaint is an employee with a construction company and his company is working on a project at Neral in Raigad. They wanted an electrical transformer near their project and for that, they needed a work compliance report (WCR) from the MSEDCL. The accused, Shailesh Kamble, 52, had demanded Rs 15,000 bribe to issue the WCR to his company.