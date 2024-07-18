Navi Mumbai: ANC Arrests 2 With MD Worth ₹2 Crore

Navi Mumbai: 2 Held With MD Worth ₹2 Crore | Representative pic/ Pixabay

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai has arrested two men with narcotic substance mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 2 crore. A trap was laid near Vashi village on Sion-Panvel highway and a two-wheeler, headed towards Panvel on Monday midnight, was intercepted.

Two residents of Mahim – Fazal Jafar Khan, 21, and Salauddin Allauddin Shaikh, 21, were arrested with the contraband. Their mobile phones have been seized and further probe is underway to ascertain the source and the customer.

The police said MD is usually manufactured in small scale industries set up on the outskirts of cities or in rural areas. Last year, the ANC had busted two such factories in Khopoli.