 Navi Mumbai: ANC Arrests 2 With MD Worth ₹2 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: ANC Arrests 2 With MD Worth ₹2 Crore

Navi Mumbai: ANC Arrests 2 With MD Worth ₹2 Crore

The police said MD is usually manufactured in small scale industries set up on the outskirts of cities or in rural areas.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 2 Held With MD Worth ₹2 Crore | Representative pic/ Pixabay

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai has arrested two men with narcotic substance mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 2 crore. A trap was laid near Vashi village on Sion-Panvel highway and a two-wheeler, headed towards Panvel on Monday midnight, was intercepted.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: ANC Arrests 2 For Supplying Mephedrone To Bars And Pubs
article-image

Two residents of Mahim – Fazal Jafar Khan, 21, and Salauddin Allauddin Shaikh, 21, were arrested with the contraband. Their mobile phones have been seized and further probe is underway to ascertain the source and the customer.

Read Also
Mumbai News: ANC Busts Drug Syndicates In Major Crackdown; 11 Held, 1.13 Kg MD Seized
article-image

The police said MD is usually manufactured in small scale industries set up on the outskirts of cities or in rural areas. Last year, the ANC had busted two such factories in Khopoli.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ashadhi Ekadashi: CM Eknath Shinde Performs Puja At a Vitthal Rakhumai Temple In Pandharpur; Prays...

Ashadhi Ekadashi: CM Eknath Shinde Performs Puja At a Vitthal Rakhumai Temple In Pandharpur; Prays...

Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thane, Raigad And Five Other Districts,...

Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thane, Raigad And Five Other Districts,...

Mumbai: Milk Thief Caught Red-Handed Near Siddhivinayak Temple In Dadar; WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai: Milk Thief Caught Red-Handed Near Siddhivinayak Temple In Dadar; WATCH VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: ANC Arrests 2 With MD Worth ₹2 Crore

Navi Mumbai: ANC Arrests 2 With MD Worth ₹2 Crore

Mumbai: Over 15,000 Candidates Flood Kalina For Air India Walk-In Interviews For 1,800 Handyman And...

Mumbai: Over 15,000 Candidates Flood Kalina For Air India Walk-In Interviews For 1,800 Handyman And...