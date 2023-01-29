Navi Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis and Jackie Shroff join health check-up camp in Sanpada

FPJ

A free health screening camp was organized for the security guards at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai. The camp received special support from Siddhivinayak Hospital, and HcaH by Dabur.

Mrs Fadnavis expressed her deep gratitude to the security guards for the round-the-clock services they provide ensuring safety and security for all.

Mrs Fadnavis reminded them to take excellent care of themselves by engaging in regular exercise and yoga as well as adopting healthy eating practices that include locally produced Maharashtrian food.

Actor Jackie Shroff conveyed the importance of good health and asked the guards to practice patriotism by taking good care of themselves and fellow beings and spreading the strong message of unity and brotherhood. Divyaj Foundation has been working for Maharashtra Security guards on several occasions including the pandemic.

FPJ

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Konkan Division Teachers Constituency Election to be held on Jan 30

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)