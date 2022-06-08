Navi Mumbai: Amid surging COVID-19 cases, PMC conducts door-to-door vaccination campaign

Representative Image | Photo: File Image

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is carrying out a door-to-door vaccination campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2’ to inoculate every citizen in its jurisdiction. The campaign will be conducted from June 1 to July 31 in the civic area.

As part of the campaign, Asha workers and ANM are conducting door-to-door surveys of 12 to 14-year-olds, 15 to 17-year-olds and 60-year-olds who have completed the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination or have not been able to take vaccination due to some reason.

As per the instructions of the Central Government, the vaccination campaign has been started in every house in the municipal area and an appeal has been made to citizens go to the immunization centre nearest to the house and get vaccinated. Against the backdrop of the fourth wave of COVID-19, citizens are also being urged to take booster doses.

A senior health official said that there might be a fourth wave of COVID 19. Hence, the citizens have been appealed to take precautions and follow protocols like washing hands frequently, using masks and getting vaccinated.

