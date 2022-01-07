Navi Mumbai: Amid rising cases, NMMC expedites hiring manpower on contract

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had expedited the process of hiring doctors and other para-medical staff on contract after more than 50 doctors and another medical staff were found positive of Covid-19. The municipal commissioner directed the Health Department to conduct walk-in interviews for the hiring.

The satellite city has seen a spurt in new cases of Covid-19 and the number of active cases multiplied several times within a fortnight. Apart from common people, around 50 doctors and another 60 medical staff were also found positive and they are in isolation. According to an official from the Health Department, doctors and para-medical staff from the Urban Health Post to hospitals were tested positive and they are on leave right now.

During the second wave of Covid-19, the civic body had faced an acute shortage of medical staff and it had to hire manpower on contract.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed the Health Department to conduct the walk-in interviews and also called those candidates who were on the waiting list during the second wave. They will be hired on a contract basis for a certain period with fixed remuneration. In addition, keeping in view the growing number of Covid cases, Bangar also directed to make available the necessary supply of medicines immediately.

According to the civic Health Department, a special room for children has been set up at the CIDCO Covid Center and, if necessary, another special room for children at Rajmata Jijau Hospital, Airoli will be set up.

At present, the number of active cases under the NMMC is 6758 which is the highest in the last seven months. On January 6, the city breached the second wave highest daily cases with 2151 new cases.

Civic chief Bangar said that despite the rise in the number of cases, the requirement of oxygen is within control. However, the civic body has already activated all the Covid care centres and keeps ready oxygen to tackle the rising number of cases. He added that the civic body is conducting around 12,000 to 13000 tests per day. "Around 60 percent tests are Rapid Antigen and 40 percent tests are RTPCR," said Bangar, adding that people are themselves approaching for tests at railway stations and other centres.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 08:03 PM IST