Navi Mumbai: Amid rise in crimes, Kharghar Police urge citizens to be alert when stepping out

Kharghar police have appealed to citizens, especially senior citizens, to not wear gold jewellery while walking along the road as there is a chance of people becoming victims of snatching cases - a possibility that has increased due to a rise in unemployment among youth.

Police have appealed to people to report any suspected person that they come across. The police also shared a message on social media to create awareness among citizens. As per the message, due to the lockdown across the country, following an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a sharp rise in unemployment. However, the message notes, a few of them were employing wrong methods to make easy money, and getting involved in criminal acts.

Last month, the Kharghar police had arrested four people who were looting people to open a hotel. On January 23, four youths tried to rob a real estate agent along the Sion-Panvel highway in Kharghar. One of them shot the victim in leg after facing resistance. However, within 24 hours, the Kharghar police had arrested all of them. During the investigation, it was revealed that they were robbing people in order to start a hotel.

Even after the easing in the lockdown last year, there has been a sharp rise in chain snatching and burglary.

Shatrughan Mail, senior police inspector from Kharghar police station said that we have appealed to citizens to take precautions while walking along the road, especially senior citizens. “There is a possibility that senior citizens may get hurt if anyone tries to snatch gold jewellery. The message is to alter citizens,” said Mali, adding that they can report to police if they come across any suspected persons.