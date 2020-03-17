Navi Mumbai: Amid coronavirus scare, CIDCO restricts visitor entry

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has restricted visitors entry at its all offices temporarily as a precautionary measure to stop possible spread of novel coronavirus. However, citizens can reach to the planning authority through emails, telephone and letters.

CIDOC has several offices across Navi Mumbai from Airoli to Panvel and thousands of citizens visit everyday for work. Apart from common citizens, several contractors and real estate developers also visit CIDCO office located at Belapur. The Raigad Bhawan where CIDCO too has offices will also be closed for visitors.