Navi Mumbai: Amid coronavirus scare, CIDCO restricts visitor entry

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has restricted visitors entry at its all offices temporarily as a precautionary measure to stop possible spread of novel coronavirus. However, citizens can reach to the planning authority through emails, telephone and letters.
CIDOC has several offices across Navi Mumbai from Airoli to Panvel and thousands of citizens visit everyday for work. Apart from common citizens, several contractors and real estate developers also visit CIDCO office located at Belapur. The Raigad Bhawan where CIDCO too has offices will also be closed for visitors.
Priya Ratambe, public relations officer of CIDOC said that restriction is temporary owing to coronavirus epidemic. "The officials will be available for citizens' works at office hours through email, telephone and letters," said Ratambe.
Meanwhile, the local administration has also closed malls and theatres in the city. On Monday morning, Orion mall in Panvel to Inorbit in Vashi were closed.
CIDCO is a company wholly owned by the Maharashtra government and which primarily takes up development work and provides social and physical infrastructure mainly in Navi Mumbai and its adjoining areas.
