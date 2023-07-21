 Good News! Navi Mumbai Airport To Be Operational Next Year, Says DCM Fadnavis
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
During the monsoon session of the legislative assembly, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis shared some significant updates regarding airport developments in the state:

🛫 Navi Mumbai Airport: It was announced that the Navi Mumbai airport is scheduled to commence its operations next year.

🛫 Nanded and Latur Airports: Unfortunately, the works at Nanded and Latur airports have come to a halt due to non-payment of dues by the assigned company. To address this, the opinion of the Advocate General (AG) will be sought, and efforts will be made to expedite the pending work.

🛫 Airport Management Authority: For efficient airport management, the government plans to establish a dedicated authority. A decision on this matter is expected to be taken within the next three months.

🛫 Shirdi Airport Terminal: Construction is underway for a terminal building at Shirdi airport, with an estimated cost of ₹650 crore.

These initiatives aim to enhance air connectivity and infrastructure in Maharashtra, contributing to the state's overall growth and development.

Scindia urges Maharashtra CM to remove roadblocks for aviation projects
