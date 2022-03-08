Navi Mumbai: Airoli ward team wins NMMC’s Football Premier League

With an aim to encourage sports culture among young children, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Sports and Cultural Department organized Football Premier League and provided them a platform showcases their talent. A total of 10 teams of girls participated in the tournament.

Rabale girls team emerged as the winner won the Football Premier League organized by the Sports and Cultural Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). While the league matches between 10 teams were played from March 2-4, the final match was played on Sunday. Ten teams were formed from students of civic runs students.

Rabale, Airoli, Koparkhairane and Sanpada teams had reached the semi-finals and the final was played between Rabale and Airoli. Rabale team won the final match with a score of 2-0. For third place, Koparkhairane and Sanpada played the match and Koparkhairane scored 1-0 and secure the third position.

Sunita Pradhan of the Sanpada ward team and Shivani Jaiswal of the Airoli ward team won individual awards for the best goalkeeper and the best goal scorer respectively.

The tournament was played at the international standard Yashwantrao Chavan ground constructed by NMMC.

Earlier, under the guidance of civic chief Abhijit Bangar, teachers from civic runs schools underwent training for AIEF E License Coach. Later, they were given a team in the premier league to train students for the match.

