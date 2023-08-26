Navi Mumbai: Airoli Ward Officials Collect ₹30,000 Fine From Shops For Using Banned Plastic |

Navi Mumbai: In order to make Navi Mumbai plastic-free, apart from creating public awareness among the citizens that single-use plastic should not be used, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is taking action if single-use plastic use is found.

The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar is keeping a close eye on stopping the use of single plastic which is an important factor in city cleanliness and it is being reviewed regularly in department head meetings.

Fine Collected From 6 Shops

Under the guidance of DMC zone 2 Shriram Pawar, the Assistant Commissioner of Airoli ward collected Rs 30,000 fines from six shops for allegedly using single-use plastic bags. They also seized 3 kg of plastic bags from them.

The raid was carried out in Sector 3, Sector 19 and Sector 20 in the Airoli area. In the raid, it was found that plastic bags and banned plastic materials were being used by 6 shopkeepers. Accordingly, the team of Airoli office took action against Typical Malvani, Shiv Uphagriha, Shreeganesh Ahar Kendra at Sector 3, Shankar Fast Food at Sector 20, Anjali Snacks Center and Majisa Decorators at Sector 19 .

