Navi Mumbai: Airoli resident loses ₹ 21,000 trying to sell old bunk beds online | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: A 43-year-old resident of Airoli lost Rs 21,000 to a cyber fraudster while selling bunk beds online. The cyber fraudster on the pretext of paying for beds shared a QR code with the victim. Soon after the victim scanned the QR code, instead of receiving money, Rs 21,000 was transferred from his bank account.

Conman offered to buy all 5 bunk beds

The complainant uploaded photos of bunk beds on an e-commerce platform to sell 5 bunk beds. On the same night, a cyber-thief identified himself as Rahul Sharma contacted the complainant and offered to buy all 5 bunk beds.

After the deal was finalised between them, the next day Sharma said that he was sending his men to his house to pick the bunk beds. He also sent two QR codes of Rs 5 each to the complainant to check the payment was happening. After the complainant scanned the said QR code, Rs. 10 was deposited into his account.

Accused looted Rs 21000 using QR codes

Later the accused sent him a QR code of Rs. 21,000. This time, when he scanned the QR code, instead of receiving money from him, an amount of Rs. 21,000 went withdrawn from the complainant’s account.

The complainant tried to contact Rahul Sharma, but his phone was switched off. After realising the fraud, he approached Rabale police station and lodged a complaint.