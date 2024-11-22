 Navi Mumbai: Airoli Independent Candidate Arrested For Assaulting Ex-BJP Corporator's Son In Koparkhairane Poll Booth Clash
The accused arrested have been identified as Ankush Kadam (40) and one of his party workers Sagar Pawge (28). The duo were arrested and presented before the court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody till Saturday.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
Airoli Independent Candidate Ankush Kadam (Left), Son of former BJP corporator Shankar More (Right) | Instagram/ File

Koparkhairane police has arrested the independent candidate from Maharashtra Swarajya party who had assaulted the son of a former BJP corporator on the day of state assembly.

The accused arrested have been identified as Ankush Kadam (40) and one of his party workers Sagar Pawge (28). The duo were arrested and presented before the court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody till Saturday. 

Kadam and Pawge along with 30 others were booked on Wednesday under the charge of attempt to murder for severely injuring son of a former BJP corporator. Kadam, who represents Maharashtra Swarajya Party for Airoli Constituency was alleged along with other odd 30 men for creating a ruckus at a polling booth of Koparkhairane and assaulting Jayesh More (28).

According to the complainant, brother of More, Rohit (30), Kadam violated the model code of conduct by leading a large group of supporters to a booth managed by the complainant, who is the son of former BJP corporator Shankar More. The incident occurred around 2:30 pm, during the state assembly election.

The case was registered under sections 109, 179(1), 189(2), 190, 223 of the BNS along with sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. 

Father of the victim, Shankar More said, "We don't know what instigated Kadam. He suddenly came with his men and started alleging that there was some conspiracy happening in the booth. My son was not involved in all of this and was coming with food and yet the men assaulted him badly. He is in ICU and undergoing treatment." The victim was severely beaten, suffering blows to the head, eyes, and back.

Senior police inspector Audumber Patil from Koparkhairane police station said, "We are going through the cctv footage to ascertain the role of each and every person involved and identify the accused."

