Navi Mumbai: AHTU raids hookah parlour for operating till late night, detains 17

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit raids hookah parlour, arrests 17 detained

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) carried out a raid on the 9 Tanki Hookah Parlour for illegally operating till late at night in Sanpada. The police have also arrested a total of 17 people including one water. The raid was carried on Tuesday.

According to police, the Hookah Parlour was located on the 14th floor of the Meridian Centre building in Sanpada Sector-31A. On Tuesday, during wee hours, around 10 customers and the manager of the hookah parlor were present in the parlour.

The police have also seized tobacco products and other materials used for hookah smoking and registered a case against all of them.

The AHTU had received information that banned tobacco products were being used in hookah at the place. Accordingly, Senior Police Inspector Parag Sonawane along with the team raided the hookah parlour and found that 10 customers were smoking hookah.