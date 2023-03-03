Navi Mumbai: After two year gap, NMMC to hold cricket tournament in Ghansoli | FPJ

The Sports and Cultural Affairs Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is organising a 40+ cricket tournament in Ghansoli, starting on March 3. The event is being organised after two years of gap due to the COVID pandemic.

The Sports and Cultural Affairs Department of NMMC has always encouraged sportspersons in Navi Mumbai by providing a platform for various sports. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, various sports competitions and cultural activities are being organized.

Various competitions are being organized

Cricket is the most popular sport in the country and there are many cricket teams in Navi Mumbai and their various competitions are organized on a large scale.

Even after the age of forty, there are many teams of cricketers who are conscious about their health through sports like cricket in Navi Mumbai. This is one of the many features of Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Cup 40+ Cricket Tournament is being organized on March 3 and 4 at Cricket Ground in Ghansoli. The opening match of this tournament will be played at 9 am and the prize distribution ceremony of this tournament will be concluded on March 4 at 6 pm.

