Navi Mumbai: After Tomatoes, Chilies Affect Household Budget Following Supply Dip

While tomatoes have been commanding a price of over ₹150 per kg for the last fortnight, the rates of green chilli also crossed the ₹160-mark following a supply dip. Traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) assured that the disruption will abate soon. The wholesale market receives green chili mainly from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. “Chillies rotted due to rainfall and were even damaged in the field,” said a trader, adding that fresh stock will arrive once vagaries of weather subsides.

Currently, green chili costs between ₹60 and ₹90 per kg in wholesale, while retail rates range from ₹130 to ₹180 per kg. On July 31, seven trucks and 30 tempos laden with green chilli arrived at the market. “Normally, the supply of vegetables is high on Monday and dips gradually,” said APMC administrative official. In March 2022, the price of green chilli shot up to ₹180 per kg in retail.

On July 31, the APMC also received around 1,616 tonnes of tomatoes, with an average buying price of ₹95per kg. Mumbai and Navi Mumbai together daily need around 300 tonnes of the kitchen staple. According to traders, most of the tomatoes arriving at the market are of poor quality. “The condition of the farm is not good due to heavy rainfall. It will take at least a month to improve the situation,” said the official.

