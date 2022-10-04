Navi Mumbai: After getting third rank in India, NMMC begins work for next Cleanliness Survey | FPJ

Soon after receiving the award as the third cleanest city in the country in Swachhta Survey 2022, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) began the next year's preparation. A special event 'Prarambh Swachh Survekshan 2023' was organized at the amphitheatre of civic headquarters in Belapur.

The programme named “New Direction of Cleanliness', Swachhta Jyoti” was organised by remembering Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole said that the city has become famous only because of the dedicated work of citizens and sanitation workers. This rating is the result of the combined participation of all the entities during the period of former Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar. The good work done fetched the third rank in the country. She expressed confidence that it would be continued under the leadership of Rajesh Narvekar.

"Dr Babasaheb Rajale, DMC of Solid Waste Management Department and Nodal Officer of Swachh Maharashtra Mission Cell met the officials of many cities not only in Maharashtra but also in the country at Delhi during the award ceremony function and praised the sanitation works of Navi Mumbai and expressed his desire to visit the city. From this, the citizens of various regions of the country are showing interest in the work of Navi Mumbai and thus expressed the opinion that their responsibility has increased. He appealed to us to work unitedly to raise the level of our cleanliness by keeping the slogan 'Decided, Number 1' in front of us in the 'Swachh Survekshan 2023' starting from today," the officer added.

