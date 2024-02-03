Navi Mumbai: Actor Bipasha Basu Inaugurates 7th Edition Of CREDAI BANM Raigad Property Exhibition

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu inaugurated the 7th edition of CREDAI BANM Raigad Property Exhibition at the ground opposite Khandeshwar Railway Station on Friday. Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh was also present at the function along with office bearers of CREDAI BANM Raigad.

Expressing happiness over inauguration of the property exhibition, Basu enlisted the advantages of purchasing a house in Raigad, particularly when the area is witnessing opening of some of the best infrastructure projects such as MTHL and Navi Mumbai Metro while awaiting the commencement of Navi Mumbai International Airport.

‘Now or Never’

With the theme of ‘Now or Never’, the hallmark event in the real estate landscape of Raigad is bound to redefine the boundaries of possibilities.

The exhibition showcases a host of properties and real estate wonders that will create a sense of enthusiasm among those willing to own a property in Panvel, Ulwe, Karanjade, Pushpak Nagar, Kaomthe, Kalamboli, Roadpali, Taloja and other areas within Raigad district.

This year’s theme encapsulates the developers’ commitment to seize the moment and catalyse unprecedented growth for all stakeholders in the real estate sector. Over 100 exhibitors, including real estate developers, industry experts, and professionals are exhibiting their products and services. In all, 400 projects from Rs25 Lakh to Rs5 crore, including affordable housing are on display that would allow visitors to invest in Raigad.