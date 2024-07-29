Navi Mumbai: Activists Urge CM Eknath Shinde For Comprehensive Safety Audit Of Coaching Centres After Delhi Tragedy | X

Navi Mumbai: Stating that the Delhi coaching centre tragedy is an eye-opener for the rest of the cities, social activists from Navi Mumbai have appealed to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for a comprehensive safety audit of all tuition classes across the cities in the State to prevent such disasters.

Coaching classes are being run in parking lots, basements and even encroached balconies and the concerned civic authorities appear to be unconcerned about the multi-crore business from unauthorised premises, said Alert Citizens Team (ACT), in its email communication the CM.

“We are not throwing darts in the dark,” said activist B N Kumar, convenor of ACT forum and said, “The questions that we raise are beyond encroachments. For instance, there was a fire at a building hosting a coaching centre located in a congested lane at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai last year. In another building, there is one centre being run from a stilt area in the same node and vehicles are being parked on the road.

Vashi-based activist Madhu Shankar, who raised her voice with the civic authorities, said her concern, as a mother of two daughters, is that parents should be alert against possible risks that their children could face. The risks could be from fire, stampedes and building crashes, she pointed out.

Terming the issue as serious one, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in its reply to the mail, stated that the matter has been forwarded to the Principal Secretary (UDD 1), Aseem Gupta for necessary further action.

Citing the Delhi tragedy in which three students died in the flooded basement, Kumar said such incidents can occur anywhere. There are many illegal buildings which have come up in the erstwhile villages of Navi Mumbai with unscrupulous elements throwing all caution to the wind by using substandard construction material and making a quick buck.

On the recent building crash at Shahbaz village in Belapur, Kumar said there could be many such tragedies waiting to happen. It is high time that Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and CIDCO did a thorough audit across Navi Mumbai.

“We get to hear about buildings crashes in Mumbra and Bhiwandi too,” ACT said and pointed out that no city in the state is free from unauthorised and shabby constructions. Kumar asked, “Can any business such as kirana shops, beauty parlours, restaurants and bars, let alone coaching centres, running from such buildings be safe.”

Coaching centres have been mushrooming across the city not only for UPSC examinations but other competitive examinations like IIT and NEET. “Hence we requested the government to be extra alert, conduct safety audits of buildings from where these centres function and take timely, stringent actions to save students' lives,” Kumar added.