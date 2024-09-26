 Navi Mumbai: Activists Oppose Exclusion Of 388 Villages From Ecologically Sensitive Areas In Western Ghats
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Activists Oppose Exclusion Of 388 Villages From Ecologically Sensitive Areas In Western Ghats

Navi Mumbai: Activists Oppose Exclusion Of 388 Villages From Ecologically Sensitive Areas In Western Ghats

The city activists have highlighted the long-term consequences to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate change (MOEF &CC). They have appealed to the Ministry to not go by the State’s proposal. The activists have emphasized that the long-term consequences will not be suffered just by the village but the surrounding areas as well.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 03:23 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai activists oppose the exclusion of 388 villages from Ecologically Sensitive Areas in the Western Ghats, advocating for environmental protection | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai based environmentalists have been actively participating in voicing out their suggestions and objections to the state government’s proposal to exclude 388 villages from the list of Ecologically Sensitive Areas in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra.

The draft notification proposing the removal of the villages which was issued on July 31, has a deadline of September 27 for the citizens to give suggestions and objections. The city activists have highlighted the long-term consequences to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate change (MOEF &CC). They have appealed to the Ministry to not go by the State’s proposal. The activists have emphasized that the long-term consequences will not be suffered just by the village but the surrounding areas as well.

Of these 388 villages which have been proposed to exclude from the list of Ecologically Sensitive Areas, 323 of them are located in the Konkan region. Of these villages, 55 villages of which 47 are in Raigad, six in Pune and one each in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri- have been proposed for the development of Industrial estates and 25 villages which includes 23 in Sindhudurg, two in Ratnagiri – are proposed for the development of Industrial special zones, and Industrial Projects. “The exclusion of the villages will not just impact the environment but also displace the local communities and threaten their livelihoods,” said Nerul based activist Sunil Agarwal.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: JNPA Agrees To Fulfil Demands Of Dye-Makers Association
article-image

The activists who have approached the ministry through mails, have suggested to give due consideration to the rich biodiversity of the villages. “There are numerous studies by environmental experts and botanists that have highlighted the damning effect on the environment. In southern states like Kerala excessive development work in ecologically sensitive areas is what has resulted in regular flooding. The proposed exclusion will exacerbate issues such as deforestation, water pollution, and loss of biodiversity,” said Agarwal.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Missing Files Spark Controversy Over Nines Bar's Licensing And Unauthorised Construction In Juhu
Mumbai: Missing Files Spark Controversy Over Nines Bar's Licensing And Unauthorised Construction In Juhu
CM Vishnu Deo Sai Advocates For 'Double Engine Government' During Campaign In Jharkhand’s Kurdeg
CM Vishnu Deo Sai Advocates For 'Double Engine Government' During Campaign In Jharkhand’s Kurdeg
Chhattisgarh Among States With Lowest Unemployment Rate: CM Vishnu Deo Sai
Chhattisgarh Among States With Lowest Unemployment Rate: CM Vishnu Deo Sai
Chhattisgarh: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Suspended Civil Servant Soumya Chaurasia In Coal Scam Case
Chhattisgarh: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Suspended Civil Servant Soumya Chaurasia In Coal Scam Case

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Missing Files Spark Controversy Over Nines Bar's Licensing And Unauthorised Construction In...

Mumbai: Missing Files Spark Controversy Over Nines Bar's Licensing And Unauthorised Construction In...

Bombay HC Quashes 2021 Office Memorandum Permitting Post Facto Clearance For Projects In CRZ

Bombay HC Quashes 2021 Office Memorandum Permitting Post Facto Clearance For Projects In CRZ

CBI Takes Over ₹525 Crore Loan Default Case Against Cox & Kings Officials

CBI Takes Over ₹525 Crore Loan Default Case Against Cox & Kings Officials

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Illegal Alterations On Breach Candy's Bhula Desai Road

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Illegal Alterations On Breach Candy's Bhula Desai Road

Maternity Home Deaths: Bombay HC Seeks Inspection Report Of Last 5 Yrs From BMC

Maternity Home Deaths: Bombay HC Seeks Inspection Report Of Last 5 Yrs From BMC