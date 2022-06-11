Navi Mumbai: Active COVID -19 cases continue to rise, 1146 new cases in June so far 

Navi Mumbai: Active covid cases continue to rise, 1146 new cases in June so far | PTI

While there is no death reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction. So far in June, a total of 1,146 new cases of Covid have been reported in the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases of Covid is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 854 on June 10. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. On June 8, a total of 58 patients got discharged.

According to a senior civic official, the positivity rate is a little higher than 2 percent in the city. However, the trend in Mumbai may happen in Navi Mumbai too.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.