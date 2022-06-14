Navi Mumbai: Active cases of Covid continue to surge in PMC, Kharghar tops with 256 cases

Representative Image | PTI

Navi Mumbai: In the first 12 days of June, the number of active cases of Covid under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has seen 6 times rise. At present, active cases stand at 423. On June 1, the number of active cases was just 68.

Active cases in the civic jurisdiction had come down to just 1 in the second week of April. However, in the last 12 days, new cases were detected across all wards with the maximum in Kharghar node. At present, the Kharghar node has 256 active cases, followed by Kamothe 74, and New Panvel 39 of Covid. Taloja node, which had zero cases for almost three months, has 23 active cases.

On June 12, 51new cases of Covis were reported with a maximum of 32 in the Kharghar node. However, 37 patients got discharged.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 98.06 while 1416 people lost their lives due to infections.