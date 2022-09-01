Navi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID-19 remain above 900 | Representative Image

The number of active cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has spiked again after 134 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on August 31.

The city saw a trend of increasing COVID cases throughout August after the number of active cases decreased in June and July.

On August 31, a total of 144 patients were discharged. At present, 608 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

Until now, the civic body has conducted 585 RT PCR tests and 569 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,96,795 RT PCR and 23,2745948 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.