Navi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID-19 cross 850 under NMMC | Photo: BL Soni

Mumbai: The number of active COVID-19 cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) continues to rise as it crossed 850 on August 24, for the last one week, more than 100 cases are being reported in the city.

A total of 130 new cases of Covid were reported on August 24, taking the total number of active cases to 870. There is a rising trend of Covid cases during August so far.

At present, 655 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city. On August 24, a total of 106 patients got discharged.

On August 24, the civic body conducted 2546 RT PCR tests and 2948 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,85,556 RT PCR and 23,130334 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.