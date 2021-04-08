Navi Mumbai: Accidentally soaked in kerosene, minor boy's shirt catches fire; suffers burn injuries in Taloja

An 11-year-old boy suffered 80% burn injuries while playing with a friend at Taloja on Tuesday. He has been admitted at the National Burn Center at Airoli and his condition is said to be stable.
The boy, according to police, stayed with his parents at Padga village in Taloja.
The unfortunate incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the minor boy was playing along with one of his friends aged 15 years old near a cemetery in the village. “While playing his shirt was soaked with kerosene, kept nearby. The boy did not notice to it and they were kept playing together,” said a police official from Taloja police station.
Meanwhile, they decided to smoke and burnt a match stick. Since his shirt was completely wet with kerosene, it caught the fire and engulfed his body. “His friend raised an alarm and his family rushed there. They doused the fire but he sustained burn injuries across his body,” said the official. He added that he was taken to National Burn Centre in Airoli where the doctor found 80 percent of his body had burn injuries.
Later the police registered a case of negligence against his 15-year-old friend. “Since he is a minor, we have not arrested him,” the officer further said.