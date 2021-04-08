Navi Mumbai: Accidentally soaked in kerosene, minor boy's shirt catches fire; suffers burn injuries in Taloja

An 11-year-old boy suffered 80% burn injuries while playing with a friend at Taloja on Tuesday. He has been admitted at the National Burn Center at Airoli and his condition is said to be stable.

The boy, according to police, stayed with his parents at Padga village in Taloja.

The unfortunate incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the minor boy was playing along with one of his friends aged 15 years old near a cemetery in the village. “While playing his shirt was soaked with kerosene, kept nearby. The boy did not notice to it and they were kept playing together,” said a police official from Taloja police station.