Navi Mumbai: AAP writes to CM, Governor, Education Minister demanding educational rehabilitation of students returned from Ukraine

The Youth wing of AAP Navi Mumbai has written to the state government demanding educational rehabilitation of medical students returning from war-torn Ukraine. The outfit says that students can complete the remaining course in the state as there is no sign of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

AAP youth district President Chinmay Gode has written to the chief minister of Maharashtra, Governor of Maharashtra and Education Minister to accommodate medical students coming back from Ukraine in the state runs colleges.

The career of students is paramount and the state government must think over it. There are a large number of students from Navi Mumbai, Raigad, and Thane districts of Maharashtra who returned or stranded in Ukraine.

“In the present scenario, it seems impossible to complete medical education even online. The educational future of our Indian students is in jeopardy. At such a time, the state should plan at earliest for all students returning from Ukraine in Maharashtra and arrange further education,” said AAP youth district President Chinmay Gode. He added that they can be accommodated in available medical colleges in the state.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 05:34 PM IST