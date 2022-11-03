Navi Mumbai: AAP suggests charging stations for EVs in each sector of the city

Navi Mumbai unit of AAP suggests making provision for e-charging stations for electrical vehicles in each sector of Navi Mumbai. | File

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suggested making provision for e-charging stations for electrical vehicles in each sector of the satellite city in the development plan (DP) for 2018-38. The last date of submitting objections and suggestions was October 31, 2022. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has received around 15,261 objections and suggestions from citizens.

"Today, environmentally and economically viable electric private vehicles are becoming increasingly popular as a viable alternative to conventional fuel-powered private vehicles around the world, and the importance of conventional fuel-powered vehicles is certain to decline in the near future. But today the system of e-charging is not so easily available in our country,” said Navi Mumbai AAP President, Shyambhau Kadam. He added that because of that, many of us willing to buy an electric private vehicle have put on hold plans.

“Therefore, for our Navi Mumbai, which has earned the title of an environmentally balanced, modern city, it is imperative to take the initiative to provide space for e-charging stations in every sector and if possible using solar technology to some extent. For that time booking should be done through a mobile app. From this project, the municipality will get income and new employment will also be created. For this, a tie-up with a private industry like Tata Motors can also be done," said Kadam.