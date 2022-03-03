Navi Mumbai: AAP stages protest in Vashi; urges govt help students stranded in Ukraine

The local unit of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) staged a protest at Shivaji Chowk on Wednesday evening in Vashi, demanding that stranded students in war-torn Ukraine be brought back to India.

The outfit demanded that the central government should make a robust plan for the safe evacuation of Indians as early as possible.

“While news of the Russia-Ukraine war is fresh, the news is also going viral in the media, including videos of the horrific situation of about 20,000 Indians stranded there. The majority of these Indians are medical students, as well as expert professionals in various fields. Although four Union Ministers have been deployed by the government, for the relief work, little progress has been made in this regard,” said a party worker during the protest. He added that students are complaining that, at the Indian embassy, no one picks up the phone and does not reply to the message. Given the nature of the war and the ensuing plight of Indian youth in Ukraine, the rhetoric of the Union Foreign Ministry and its education system has been exposed.

The party workers displayed placards of “No War" and shouted slogans such as "Bring back, bring back our children," "No speech, We want action". On this occasion, a tribute was paid to Navin Shekharappa Gyangaudar, a medical student who was killed in an attack by Russian soldiers.

“With about 20,000 Indians stranded in Ukraine due to this fierce war, it is very sad that the central government is busy with election campaign without any concrete plan for its release,” said Kantilal Bhanwarlalji Jai, Vice President, AAP Navi Mumbai.

The outfit demanded that the central government should make a robust plan for the safe evacuation of Indians as early as possible. | FPJ photo

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:33 AM IST