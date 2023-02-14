Navi Mumbai: AAP stages peaceful protest against wastage of public money | Sourced Photo

The Navi Mumbai unit of AAP has requested the NMMC administration to avoid wasting public money on unnecessary civic facilities.

The outfit suggested following the Delhi Government model for development wherein civic amenities are provided only after consulting the public or residents of the respective ward or area.

Read Also Invited PM Modi to hide their failures: Mumbai AAP leader hits out at Shinde Fadnavis govt

The party claimed that after unwanted road-pavement repairs, painting, advertising and now the ‘Street Lights Pole Scam’ has come to light in Koparkhairane ward where a huge amount of taxpayers' money was wasted.

The party alleged that for replacing halogen lights with LED lights, the civic body Is installing new poles instead of using existing poles. Even a new cable is being installed.

The AAP Navi Mumbai also protested by going to the site of one such double lamppost at Koparkhairane and carried out peaceful protest about such wasteful expenditure scam.