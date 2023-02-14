e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: AAP stages peaceful protest against wastage of public money

Navi Mumbai: AAP stages peaceful protest against wastage of public money

The outfit suggested following the Delhi Government model for development wherein civic amenities are provided only after consulting the public or residents of the respective ward or area.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: AAP stages peaceful protest against wastage of public money | Sourced Photo
Follow us on

The Navi Mumbai unit of AAP has requested the NMMC administration to avoid wasting public money on unnecessary civic facilities.

The outfit suggested following the Delhi Government model for development wherein civic amenities are provided only after consulting the public or residents of the respective ward or area.

Read Also
Invited PM Modi to hide their failures: Mumbai AAP leader hits out at Shinde Fadnavis govt
article-image

The party claimed that after unwanted road-pavement repairs, painting, advertising and now the ‘Street Lights Pole Scam’ has come to light in Koparkhairane ward where a huge amount of taxpayers' money was wasted.

The party alleged that for replacing halogen lights with LED lights, the civic body Is installing new poles instead of using existing poles. Even a new cable is being installed.

The AAP Navi Mumbai also protested by going to the site of one such double lamppost at Koparkhairane and carried out peaceful protest about such wasteful expenditure scam.

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC District level swimming competition concluded

Navi Mumbai: NMMC District level swimming competition concluded

'It is wrong to make such accusations...': IIT Bombay refutes caste discrimination claims after...

'It is wrong to make such accusations...': IIT Bombay refutes caste discrimination claims after...

Navi Mumbai: AAP stages peaceful protest against wastage of public money

Navi Mumbai: AAP stages peaceful protest against wastage of public money

Navi Mumbai's beauty pageant edition 12 kicks off; 16 finalists to walk on the ramp

Navi Mumbai's beauty pageant edition 12 kicks off; 16 finalists to walk on the ramp

Maharashtra: 5 women die after SUV hits group crossing Nashik-Pune highway

Maharashtra: 5 women die after SUV hits group crossing Nashik-Pune highway