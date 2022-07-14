Navi Mumbai: AAP protests against hike of power tariff

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit of Navi Mumbai has opposed the state government’s decision of increasing power tariff in the state. They termed the hike as unfair and against the common citizens. The party also staged protests across 50 locations across the state including seven places in Navi Mumbai.

The party also cited Delhi and Punjab states where the state government is providing up to 200 and 300 units free of cost respectively.

“It is incomprehensible that the electricity tariff has been increased within two days after the new government came to power in the state. On the one hand, AAP is giving relief to the common people from inflation by providing 200 units of electricity in Delhi and 300 units in Punjab free of cost, while the rest of the state governments are exploiting the common man by continuously increasing unjustified tariffs,” said a party worker.

As per the decision, from this month, domestic electricity consumers will have to pay around 20 per cent more for their power consumption.

“This is a big shock to the general public, who are already suffering from inflation due to rising electricity bills, petrol and gas cylinder prices during the lockdown period,” said another worker.

The party demanded a rollback of the decision.

