Navi Mumbai: AAP members plant trees on pool-size potholes in Ghansoli

FPJ/Amit Srivastava

The Navi Mumbai unit of AAP staged a protest in Ghansoli in a unique way and planted trees on the recently constructed CIDCO Colony road in Ghansoli on Sunday. The outfit alleged that the concerned agency is sleeping while social media is flooded with complaints. And, this forced them to plant trees on a pool-size pothole.

Last week's heavy rainfall has exposed the quality of works carried out by different agencies as part of the monsoon preparation. Most of the roads have developed potholes or craters, leaving motorists frustrated.

“After seeing the complaints of the motorists, residents' anger on social media about potholed roads, AAP workers planted trees on the potholed roads,” said a party worker.

“They also warned that if CIDCO and the locals do not repair the road, they will march to CIDCO and NMMC with residents,” said Navi Mumbai President Shyambhau Kadam.