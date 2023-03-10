Navi Mumbai: AAP felicitates ‘Women Auto Rickshaw drivers’ on Women's Day; inducted in party | Sourced Photo

The Navi Mumbai unit of AAP felicitated around 40 women auto rickshaw drivers on the occasion of International Women’s Day. They were also inducted into the party. The felicitation and party induction ceremony was held at Shantidut Mahaveer Udyan, Sector 23, Koparkhairane.

On the occasion, they shared their experiences while choosing the profession of driving auto rickshaws. With a few exceptions, on the whole, the tone was that society encouraged them.

Sujata Patil, Savitri Dongre, Zhafa Mulani, Jyoti Rathod, Reshma Mulla, Reshma Joshi, Sanjana Chavan and their fellow women auto rickshaw drivers were present on the occasion.

District Joint Secretary Neena Johri, along with Kiran Kundare, Chhagan Patel, Madhu Chawla, Aarti Singh and other workers from the AAP Koparkhairane team executed the induction event successfully.