e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: AAP felicitates ‘Women Auto Rickshaw drivers’ on Women's Day; inducted in party

Navi Mumbai: AAP felicitates ‘Women Auto Rickshaw drivers’ on Women's Day; inducted in party

On the occasion, women rickshaw drivers shared their experiences while choosing the profession of driving auto rickshaws. With a few exceptions, on the whole, the tone was that society encouraged them.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: AAP felicitates ‘Women Auto Rickshaw drivers’ on Women's Day; inducted in party | Sourced Photo

The Navi Mumbai unit of AAP felicitated around 40 women auto rickshaw drivers on the occasion of International Women’s Day. They were also inducted into the party. The felicitation and party induction ceremony was held at Shantidut Mahaveer Udyan, Sector 23, Koparkhairane.

On the occasion, they shared their experiences while choosing the profession of driving auto rickshaws. With a few exceptions, on the whole, the tone was that society encouraged them.

Read Also
Amid uproar against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, Mumbai AAP chief Preeti Menon dragged, detained by...
article-image

Sujata Patil, Savitri Dongre, Zhafa Mulani, Jyoti Rathod, Reshma Mulla, Reshma Joshi, Sanjana Chavan and their fellow women auto rickshaw drivers were present on the occasion.

District Joint Secretary Neena Johri, along with Kiran Kundare, Chhagan Patel, Madhu Chawla, Aarti Singh and other workers from the AAP Koparkhairane team executed the induction event successfully. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Budget 2023: 10% hike in education outlay, scholarship amount for school students...

Maharashtra Budget 2023: 10% hike in education outlay, scholarship amount for school students...

Navi Mumbai: AAP felicitates ‘Women Auto Rickshaw drivers’ on Women's Day; inducted in party

Navi Mumbai: AAP felicitates ‘Women Auto Rickshaw drivers’ on Women's Day; inducted in party

Navi Mumbai: PMC holds prize distribution of various competitions under Majhi Vasundhara

Navi Mumbai: PMC holds prize distribution of various competitions under Majhi Vasundhara

Palghar: 23-year-old dies after car crashes into tree; 1 grievously injured

Palghar: 23-year-old dies after car crashes into tree; 1 grievously injured

Maharashtra to provide subsidised sanitary napkins to girl students, women from SHGs: Minister

Maharashtra to provide subsidised sanitary napkins to girl students, women from SHGs: Minister